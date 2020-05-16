COVID-19 restrictions on the judicial system has claimed another long-anticipated murder trial in the county involving the death of a newborn baby.
Jury selection was set to get underway Tuesday in Clay Circuit Court for Amber Bowling, 23, in the December 2018 murder of her newborn baby.
All court procedures have been put on hold due to the pandemic and no new dates have been set for numerous court proceedings.
Police say Bowling gave birth to the baby boy at her Paces Creek apartment on that cold December morning. She allegedly threw the baby over the apartment bannister in a garbage bag. It was later found by a neighbor a few days later.
Autopsy reports show the boy suffered a cranial fracture, brain bleed and broken ribs.
The boy was posthumously named Jacob and he was laid to rest at a cemetery in the county.
Bowling has appeared in several court proceedings ranging from bond reduction to competency hearings.
Circuit Judge Oscar G. House denied Bowling a reduced bond and deemed her as a flight risk. The court also ruled she was competent to stand trial.
