With the recent release of the 24-page document by Governor Andy Beshear on safety expectations and safety guidelines for schools, Clay Superintendent William Sexton and the board are reviewing practices for the upcoming school year.
School districts across the state have been waiting for the release of the document as a guideline to ensure safety for the resumption of school.
Sexton, his administration and board are now tasked with creating a plan to resume in-person school within the guideline of the plan provided by the state.
Clay is scheduled to start back on August 5th, but that date could be in jeopardy and pushed back to give the district more time to review and implement the plan.
“When we set the starting date of school, we knew a strong possibility existed that it could be pushed to a later date,” the superintendent said.
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Clay County, the district is monitoring the situation closely.
“Obviously the recent outbreak is an area of concern for us,” Sexton said. “We are working closely with our local health department and hopefully we will see a decline in coming weeks on positive cases.”
The district is currently conducting an online survey with student parents and collecting data on their concerns with the starting school.
“We’ve had a tremendous response so far and we are working through the data,” he said. “We really appreciate those that have participated and urge parents to visit our website and give us their concerns.”
The district has been procuring facemasks, sanitation supplies, thermometers, hand sanitizer and other items in preparation for school. The district has also purchased Chromebooks for students in case classes are held virtually in the future.
“We are working hard on all possibilities,” Sexton said. “We want to get as much in-person learning as we possibly can and still be safe. But we also want to ensure we provide the safest environment possible.”
The safety guidelines were written with input from the Education Task Force as well as the Governor’s Office, Department for Public Health, Kentucky Department of Education, the Cabinet of Education and Workforce Development and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Throughout this process, stakeholders from all areas of education have been engaged to provide input and expertise.
The superintendent said his staff and the board would be reviewing the plan in July and a decision would be made then on if the district delays the start of school.
“We are working through this and will make the decision soon,” he said.
