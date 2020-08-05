The wheels of justice turn slow sometimes, but right now they’re turning slower than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Court systems throughout Kentucky are now back logged for months after court proceedings were shut down for several weeks and are now being held on a limited basis.
In Clay County, Circuit Judge Oscar G. House is processing cases as available as he had nearly 100 on the docket for Monday. Sadly, many of those cases, including several involving murder charges, had to be continued again.
A backlog of cases is something the judge doesn’t like to see.
“With the restrictions involving COVID-19 it’s virtually impossible to have a trial of any type right now,” Judge House said. “It’s just not logistically possible to bring in a jury pool ranging from 150 to 200 people in a courtroom of our size.”
Guidelines from the Kentucky Supreme Court and COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing makes it virtually impossible to have a group of any size together.
“Obviously we can’t put that many people in the courtroom together to select a jury,” the judge said. “It’s leaving court systems across the nation in an unenviable position of having to delay the cases with hope things will return to normal sooner rather than later.”
Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory echoes the judge’s sentiments as he too is caught in the quandary of COVID restrictions.
“We’ve got over 10 murder cases we need to take to trial,” Gregory said. “With these restrictions it would be impossible for us to do that.”
Cases involving murder charges on Monday forced to be continued were:
-Ashley Lawson and Thomas Miracle, accused of complicity to commit the murder of Trevor Dykes in 2015.
-Kenneth Bryan Grubb, accused in the murder of Robert Burns on Sol Hollow in 2017.
-Jermey Smith, accused of the murder of Russell Knuckles in April 2020.
Gregory says he understand the frustrations of family members wanting justice in these cases and several others that have been delayed.
“I want to take these cases to trial,” Gregory said. “I understand the pain of not having closure for these families.”
Gregory says capital murder cases are always slow coming to trial due to the judicial process, but COVID restrictions have pushed them out even further.
“I don’t think anyone would want to have a murder trial virtually,” he said. “A person accused of a heinous act needs to appear in a courtroom to face the victim’s family and a jury of their peers.”
The longtime prosecutor says holding a trial virtually takes too many factors away from the intent of why the trial process was created.
“Our legal system is based on accountability of your actions,” he said. “Our faces don’t need to be hid behind a mask and potential juror doesn’t need to observe this trial on a computer screen. It opens our process up to many, many issues. It’s our job to present the best case possible for these victim’s families. To do that, we must have those accused standing trial in-person in front of a jury.”
Both Judge House and prosecutor Gregory hope things can get back to normal sooner rather than later as they face this same scenario in Leslie and Jackson counties.
