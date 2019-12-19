It was only a month ago the community of Oneida was living in fear as an arsonist had burnt 10 homes. We brought attention to the fires with a front-page story and authorities started an investigation into the fires.
According to Oneida Fire Chief Derrick Simpson, the publicity and investigation has stopped the fires, for now at least.
The story ran on November 13th and the fire chief says they’ve had one fire since then, but he didn’t think it was related to arson.
“We’ve had one fire during the day,” Simpson said. “I don’t think it’s linked to the other fires. The time it happened was not the same as the other fires which occurred late at night or during early morning hours.”
Simpson says he believes the help of the newspaper brought attention to the fires and possibly helped curb any in the future.
“I do think the Enterprise helped reaching out to the public about what was going on,” he said. “The sheriff’s department, state police and the arson investigator are doing a great job with this case.”
Simpson said it was a combination by all entities that’s enabled the fear in his community subside.
“I think all the publicity and investigation surrounding these fires scared the person(s) involved from setting more,” he said. “We won’t know for sure until the ones responsible for this are brought to justice and explain why they did this. But, for now, the community is relieved, the fear is fading away and it’s enabled our department members to get some much-needed rest.”
