Emergency Management Service directors David Watson and Brian Jackson conducted a search last week in the Fish Trap area in connection with two missing person cases.

A dog team from Laurel County was brought in to conduct the search, coordinated by Manchester City Police Department K9 officer Ryan Jackson.

Two dogs were used in the search around a cemetery off Fish Trap road.

David Campbell reported missing October 22nd, and Robert “Bob” Estep, reported missing December 15th, are the two active missing person cases in the county.

Law enforcement did not comment on the findings from the search as both investigations are still ongoing.  Rewards are being offered by both families for information leading to their loved ones.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you