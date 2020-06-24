Family and friends gathered in the Clay County District courtroom Thursday morning to watch as Paul Durham was officially sworn in as the new Property Valuation Administrator for Clay County.
Durham was appointed to fill the position on an interim basis by Governor Andy Beshear. The vacancy occurred due to the retirement of former PVA Phillip Mobley.
Durham, a nine-year employee of the PVA office, says he looks forward to the opportunity.
“I’m thankful to the Republican Party for entrusting me to be their nominee,” he said. “Hopefully the nine years of experience I already have in the PVA office will help me gain the trust of all voters to serve as their next PVA.”
Voters will choose between Durham-Republican and Democrat party nominee Dennis Steely in the November election to fill the remainder of the term, which is two years.
