The saga of Trevor Dykes murder took another step in closure for his family Tuesday as the man that killed him was sentenced.
Roscoe Ray Henson, 39, was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 25 years by Circuit Judge Hon. Oscar G. House.
Henson had previously admitted that he shot and killed Trevor Dykes at his home on July 27, 2015. He entered his guilty plea for murder with aggravated circumstance.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Henson avoids trial and a possible death penalty.
Only one person accused in the death of Dykes remains to face trial, his former girlfriend Ashley Lawson. A trial date for Lawson has been set for December.
Lawson, 29, and her former boyfriend, Thomas Maricle, 42, concocted a plan to have Dykes killed to gain custody of a child they shared, according to Maricle. They hired Henson as the shooter in the scheme.
Maricle recently entered a guilty plea to criminal complicity to commit the murder.
According to the plea agreement, Maricle will serve 30 years in prison for his testimony against Lawson. Maricle has been incarcerated since 2015 and will get credit for his time served.
