Clay County elementary teams performed well in two recent Governor’s Cup District competitions.

At Owsley County-

Quick Recall:

1st-Burning Springs

2nd-Big Creek Elementary

3rd-Owsley County

Mathematics:

  1. Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs
  2. Connor Patrick-Owsley Co.
  3. Daniel Caudill-Owsley Co.
  4. Landon Halsey-Owsley Co.
  5. Nashae Lunsford-Burning Springs

Science:

  1. Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs
  2. Aiden Smallwood-Big Creek
  3. Sawyer Renfro-Owsley Co.
  4. Connor Patrick-Owsley Co.
  5. Ashton Lewis-Big Creek

Social Studies:

  1. Adam Collett-Burning Springs
  2. Aiden Smallwood-Big Creek
  3. Sawyer Renfro-Owsley Co.
  4. Madison Hoskins-Burning Springs
  5. Matthew Adams-Owsley Co.

Language Arts:

  1. Bella Taylor-Burning Springs
  2. Connor Caplinger-Big Creek
  3. Irish Neace-Owsley Co. Ian Moore-Owsley Co.
  4. Gwendolyn Davidson-Burning Springs

Arts and Humanities:

  1. Sarah Garrard-Burning Springs
  2. Bella Taylor-Burning Springs
  3. Sadie Nolan-Owsley Co.
  4. Matthew Adams-Owsley Co.
  5. Adam Collett-Burning Springs

Composition:

  1. Lyndsey Jones-Burning Springs
  2. Aubrey McQueen-Burning Springs
  3. Alexis Johnson-Big Creek
  4. Sarah Garrard-Burning Springs
  5. Hannah Goins-Big Creek

Overall Final Standings:

  1. Burning Springs
  2. Owsley Co.
  3. Big Creek

At Hacker Elementary-

Quick Recall:

1st-Manchester

2nd-Hacker

3rd-Goose Rock

Future Problem Solving:

  1. Manchester

Mathematics:

  1. Katherine Jones-Manchester
  2. Silas Hyde-Manchester
  3. Connor Grant-Manchester
  4. Layla Fields-Hacker

Science:

  1. Silas Hyde-Manchester
  2. Lucas Meece-Manchester
  3. Keaton Holland-Manchester
  4. Josiah Williams-Goose Rock
  5. Damon Roberts-Hacker

Social Studies:

  1. Bentley Hubbard-Manchester
  2. John David Lipps-Manchester
  3. Ava Turner-Hacker
  4. Brynn Blevins-Hacker
  5. Mia Hubbard-Hacker

Language Arts:

  1. Zoey Owens-Manchester
  2. Cooper Dezarn-Manchester
  3. Paul Carson Rominger-Manchester
  4. Emma Edwards-Hacker
  5. Anabel Farmer-Hacker

Arts and Humanities:

  1. Lakyn Barrett-Manchester
  2. Bryanna Jones-Manchester
  3. Isabella Turner-Manchester
  4. Layla Fields-Hacker
  5. Ava Turner-Hacker

Composition:

  1. Wyatt Dick-Hacker
  2. Aiden Lovett-Hacker
  3. Bailey Gregory-Manchester
  4. Cabria Forman-Manchester
  5. Emma Edwards-Hacker

Overall Final Standings:

  1. Manchester
  2. Hacker
  3. Goose Rock

Tags

Recommended for you