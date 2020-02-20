Clay County elementary teams performed well in two recent Governor’s Cup District competitions.
At Owsley County-
Quick Recall:
1st-Burning Springs
2nd-Big Creek Elementary
3rd-Owsley County
Mathematics:
- Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs
- Connor Patrick-Owsley Co.
- Daniel Caudill-Owsley Co.
- Landon Halsey-Owsley Co.
- Nashae Lunsford-Burning Springs
Science:
- Makayla Cornett-Burning Springs
- Aiden Smallwood-Big Creek
- Sawyer Renfro-Owsley Co.
- Connor Patrick-Owsley Co.
- Ashton Lewis-Big Creek
Social Studies:
- Adam Collett-Burning Springs
- Aiden Smallwood-Big Creek
- Sawyer Renfro-Owsley Co.
- Madison Hoskins-Burning Springs
- Matthew Adams-Owsley Co.
Language Arts:
- Bella Taylor-Burning Springs
- Connor Caplinger-Big Creek
- Irish Neace-Owsley Co. Ian Moore-Owsley Co.
- Gwendolyn Davidson-Burning Springs
Arts and Humanities:
- Sarah Garrard-Burning Springs
- Bella Taylor-Burning Springs
- Sadie Nolan-Owsley Co.
- Matthew Adams-Owsley Co.
- Adam Collett-Burning Springs
Composition:
- Lyndsey Jones-Burning Springs
- Aubrey McQueen-Burning Springs
- Alexis Johnson-Big Creek
- Sarah Garrard-Burning Springs
- Hannah Goins-Big Creek
Overall Final Standings:
- Burning Springs
- Owsley Co.
- Big Creek
At Hacker Elementary-
Quick Recall:
1st-Manchester
2nd-Hacker
3rd-Goose Rock
Future Problem Solving:
- Manchester
Mathematics:
- Katherine Jones-Manchester
- Silas Hyde-Manchester
- Connor Grant-Manchester
- Layla Fields-Hacker
Science:
- Silas Hyde-Manchester
- Lucas Meece-Manchester
- Keaton Holland-Manchester
- Josiah Williams-Goose Rock
- Damon Roberts-Hacker
Social Studies:
- Bentley Hubbard-Manchester
- John David Lipps-Manchester
- Ava Turner-Hacker
- Brynn Blevins-Hacker
- Mia Hubbard-Hacker
Language Arts:
- Zoey Owens-Manchester
- Cooper Dezarn-Manchester
- Paul Carson Rominger-Manchester
- Emma Edwards-Hacker
- Anabel Farmer-Hacker
Arts and Humanities:
- Lakyn Barrett-Manchester
- Bryanna Jones-Manchester
- Isabella Turner-Manchester
- Layla Fields-Hacker
- Ava Turner-Hacker
Composition:
- Wyatt Dick-Hacker
- Aiden Lovett-Hacker
- Bailey Gregory-Manchester
- Cabria Forman-Manchester
- Emma Edwards-Hacker
Overall Final Standings:
- Manchester
- Hacker
- Goose Rock
