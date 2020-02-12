Police are still investigating a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Jackson County man Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred on north U.S. 421, just outside the city limits of Manchester, around 3 p.m.
Kentucky State Police say a 1994 white Ford F-250 pickup operated by David Tipton, of Manchester, was traveling north on U.S. 421, when he lost control of his vehicle. The Tipton vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided into a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue that was traveling south, driving by Marshall McQueen.
McQueen, 66, sustained fatal injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the McQueen vehicle, reported as his brother Melvin, was also injured.
Both Melvin McQueen and Tipton were transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Witnesses at the scene said Tipton’s vehicle nearly collided with other vehicles on the three-lane highway before the crash occurred.
Moore crashes into fatality wreck scene
A state trooper and Allen’s Wrecker service employees narrowly escaped serious injury Sunday night as a car nearly struck them at the scene of a fatal accident on U.S. 421.
Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith was outside his cruiser while Allen’s Wrecker Service was loading the car onto their rollback. A 1997 Lincoln Continental came through the wreck scene, struck Smith’s cruiser and the rollback nearly striking them in the process.
Trooper Logan Wolfe said he could smell marijuana on Wayne Moore, 70, of Manchester, the driver of the car.
“I also observed his eyes to be blood shot,” he said. “I had arrested him before on DUI and an accident was involved then also.”
Wolfe said Moore failed various field sobriety tests.
Moore was taken to Advent Health Hospital where he was read the complied consent. Wolfe said his response was, “I’m not giving you sh&t” and would not respond when given the chance to consult an attorney.
He was charged with no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; wanton endangerment 1st; failure to wear seatbelt; careless driving; wanton endangerment 1st (police officer); failure to register transfer of vehicle.
