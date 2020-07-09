Four people with Clay County ties have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged involvement in a drug ring operating in Whitley County.
Heather Wolfe, 31, of Manchester, David Nicholas Edelstein, 30, of Versailles, also known as “Whitebread”, Eddie Michael Feltner, 36, of Barbourville and Robert Tyler Smith, 27, of London, allegedly participated in a drug distribution ring to distribute methamphetamine in February 2020.
Edelstein had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony, namely a conviction for trafficking in a controlled substance for heroin.
Edelstein, Smith and Feltner are accused of attempting to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. The three, along with Wolfe, are charged also with attempting to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the indictment.
All four have entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Both Feltner and Wolfe are currently lodged in jail awaiting a jury trial on September 2 at 9 a.m. in London.
No arrest records for Edelstein and Smith on the indictment have been filed to date.
