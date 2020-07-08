Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly attempting to distribute drugs in Clay and Whitley counties from December 2015 thru December 2019, according to their indictment.
Michael David Holt, 69, of Corbin, and Douglas Lee Mays, no age or address given, alleged attempted to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Holt has a prior felony conviction for drug distribution, according to the indictment.
Holt was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance (500 grams of meth mixture and marijuana); PWID controlled substances (50 grams of meth and marijuana) and money laundering.
Mays faces one charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance (500 grams of meth and marijuana).
According to the indictment, Holt was found with $224,031 in U.S. currency in his possession on December 20, 2019 and Mays with $8,490 on the same date.
Holt was arraigned in June and was released on bond. Court records show he violated the terms of his release and is now lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Mays was set for arraignment on Tuesday, July 7th.
