Formal charges were returned against a Manchester man for distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to an indictment filed in U.S. Federal County in London.
Richard Scott Smith is accused of possessing and distributing pornographic images of children, according to the indictment. The incidents occurred on May 28, 2019 and February 7, 2020, allegedly.
The criminal complaint alleges Smith had an online conversation detailing accounts of child molestation and distribution of child pornographic photos and videos.
According to the affidavit filed by federal agent Thad P. Lambdin, the case information has been sealed. The affidavit was given to a federal judge to secure a search warrant of Smith’s residence and confiscation of electronic devices. Smith was also allegedly taken into custody.
“Because this affidavit is being submitted for the limited purpose of securing authorization for the requested search warrant, I have not included each and every fact known to me concerning this investigation. Instead, I have set forth only the facts that I believe are necessary to establish the necessary foundation for the requested warrant,” Lambdin says in the complaint.
The affidavit further states a search warrant was issued on April 13, 2020 by the Coffee County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department for a Google account belonging to Smith. Smith allegedly had an exchange with a person in that area through a program identified as “Skout”, a social-networking program maintained by MeetMe.com under the username of “ManchesterCouple”.
If convicted on distribution of child pornography, Smith would serve not less than five years imprisonment and not more than 20 years; a $250,000 fine and supervised release.
If convicted on possession of child pornography, Smith would serve not more than 20 years imprisonment; a $250,000 fine and supervised release.
