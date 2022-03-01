Five Clay County men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in London for their involvement in a cockfighting ring.
Millard Oscar Hubbard, Timothy Sizemore, Beachel Collett, Lester Collett and Justin Smith, are named in the multi-count federal indictment that was returned on February 24th but remained sealed until late Tuesday afternoon.
Eight people were indicted in Laurel County for their involvement in animal fighting at Bald Rock, according to documents filed in federal court.
They are: Rickie D. Johnson, Jacklyn R. Johnson, Harold Fuzzy Hale, Orville Asher, Dallas Cope, Hiram B. Creech, Jr., Bradley Cye Rose and Joshua Westerfield.
Federal authorities converged on the residence of Sizemore, 42, off Ky. 11 at the Laurel Creek Game Club early Tuesday morning and placed him under arrest. He is currently lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. The other four men were summoned to appear in federal court.
The indictment further states the Collett’s “worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.” Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson said neither man has ever been employed by his office in any type of capacity.
According to the indictment, illegal cockfighting took place in Clay County at the Riverside Game Club, on Jack’s Branch, owned by Millard Oscar Hubbard and assisted by Timothy Sizemore. Illegal cockfighting also took place at the Blackberry Chicken Pit on Blackberry Road at Ransom, Ky. In Pike County and was operated by Timothy Sizemore.
The federal Animal Welfare Act prohibits sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture. It also prohibits anyone from possessing, training, selling, buying transporting, delivering or receiving an animal for purposes of having the animal participate in an animal fighting venture, according to the indictment.
From November 2018 through January 2020 in Clay County the five men knowingly and voluntarily conspired with each other, and others, to violate laws of the United States by knowingly sponsoring and exhibiting animals in an animal fighting venture.
Hubbard allegedly sponsored weekly animal fighting ventures with the assistance of Sizemore at Riverside. The Riverside venue consisted of stadium style seating, storage areas under the seating for storing live birds, enclosed cock-fighting pits, a concession stand, two areas for weighing birds, a room for selling animal fighting accessories and two additional side pits for fights.
The indictment further states the men collected parking, admission and seating fees, sold concessions, rented trailers and utilities to more than 100 individuals who participated in and attended the animal fighting ventures while also maintaining security at the events that drew participants from all over eastern Kentucky as well as other states. The indictment says Hubbard collected all the fees and had over 140 trailers to rent to individuals participating.
Throughout the conspiracy, federal authorities say Hubbard and Sizemore split the proceeds of the animal fighting ventures.
Sizemore, along with Beachel and Lester Collett, organized the participants into various fights, catalogued the entry fees, the weight of the roosters, tracked the weapons used on the animals, arranged the fights and tracked the wins and losses of the various participants.
The indictment further accuses Sizemore of distributing advertising material about upcoming fights.
Justin Smith was paid as a regular employee for his role in the operation which included being a referee, working as kitchen staff and maintaining security at the events.
The indictment further referenced various dates fights were held and how Sizemore used Facebook to promote and distribute the Riverside animal fighting schedule.
Starting in 2020, Sizemore began operation of the Blackberry Pit in Pike County. Like Riverside, Sizemore organized and ran various events, promoted those events, sold concessions, charged admission and sold merchandise.
Sizemore faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States (two counts); animal fighting venture (two counts).
Hubbard is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Beachel Collett, Lester Collett and Justin Smith each face one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. They will all appear in court on March 17th for arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.