Tuesday afternoon was the deadline to file for races that will appear on the ballot in the November General Election.
According to County Clerk Mike Baker, here’s what the ballot will look like locally as federal and state races will also be held.
-City Council: Earl “Country Earl” Owens, Darnell Hipsher, Traci Rice-White, Betty Meredith, Russell Gregory, Penny Robinson, Barbara White Colter, Eddie Smith, Charles Dobber Weaver, Anthony Hacker.
-PVA: Dennis Steely-Democrat - Paul Durham - Republican. This is to fill the unexpired term, left vacant by the retirement of longtime PVA Philip Mobley.
-School Board: District 2 - Robin Combs, District 4 - Roy Glenn Allen, District 5 - Mark Hoskins.
-Clay County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor: Jocelyn Wolfe and Jeanette Gregory, Ronald Bowling and JoAnn Corum. If no more than four file for Soil and Water, it does not appear on the ballot and they are issued a certificate as winner.
Clerk Baker would also like to inform the public that IN PERSON absentee voting will begin Monday June 8th and continue through Monday June 22nd from 8:00 AM-4:30 PM at the Clay County Administration Building in downtown Manchester.
On Election Day, June 23rd, countywide voting will take place at the Clay County High School Gym from 6:00 AM - 6:00 PM. The CDC guidelines for social distancing will be in place for both voting locations in Clay County. Also, requests for applications and mail in ballots are being taken through the online portal at GoVoteKy.com, or by calling the County Clerks Office at (606) 598-2544.
PVA picks
The Republican Party nominated Paul Durham and the Democrat Party nominated Dennis Steely to fill the interim position of Property Valuation Administrator. According to Clerk Baker, the names have been submitted to Governor Andy Beshear and he will make the appointment soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.