Parents and school administrators have had their fill with sickness over the past two weeks. The flu epidemic is so widespread it has forced the closure of school for three days and it appears students aren’t getting any better. It could lead to the loss of spring break for students and teachers.
School superintendent William Sexton called for school to be closed the Friday before Martin Luther King Day in effort to give students four days off to combat the virus. When classes resumed last Tuesday, he saw a steady decline in attendance that led to the cancelation of classes for two more days.
Sexton says his staff has used the days off to thoroughly sanitize the facilities in effort to combat the sickness.
“We (the staff) are constantly cleaning in effort to kill the spread of these germs,” he said. “When classes go to lunch or the library we go in those rooms and clean. We are doing everything we can, but this is truly an epidemic.”
Attendance is holding steady at the moment as classes resumed, but the superintendent says if many more days are called off due to sickness the possibility of losing spring break is a reality.
“Obviously we don’t want to have to cancel spring break but if this continues, we will have no choice,” Sexton said.
Health facilities across the county have been slammed with patients over the last month.
Tammy Smith, ARNP at Family Practice, says 90% of her patients during this time period has been diagnosed with the flu.
“It’s really bad,” she said. “We are seeing so many sick and testing positive for the flu. Children and adults are being diagnosed.”
Advent Health of Manchester says their pediatric offices and general medicine have been bombarded with patients being diagnosed with the flu.
