An indictment was returned Thursday against a former Clay County law officer.
Brandon Edwards, 29, of Manchester, was indicted for allegedly committing the offense of Unlawful Use of Electronic Means to Induce a Minor to Engage in Sexual or other Prohibited Activities.
The incident occurred in January 2020, according to the indictment.
Edwards, a former deputy sheriff, was suspended on January 16th and terminated from his position on January 21st, according to sheriff department records.
The case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
