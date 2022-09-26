The Manchester City Council has agreed to form a committee to investigate the Manchester Music Festival after a large group of churches protested the event at Monday’s city council meeting.
The controversy arose over a song performed by a band on Thursday night of the event that was laced with profanity.
This was the fourth year the event has been held since 2018.
Pastor George Davidson of the Manchester Church of God and Pastor Wesley Fugate of The Pentecostals were accompanied by a standing-room only crowd speaking out against the event.
“I love Clay County and I love Manchester. I want the best for Clay County,” Pastor Davidson said. “I don’t hate nobody here today, I love everybody. We are not against a festival or a fair, something that is family friendly and kid friendly. This Manchester Music Festival is not. It’s ungodly, unmoral, vulgar, obscene, and offensive. Lots of bad language being held in public that shouldn’t be allowed. If I did that in this meeting, I would be led out of this meeting. It’s unacceptable. If I went downtown and set up an intercom and shouted profanities I would be taken to jail.”
Pastor Davidson also spoke out about public drinking and said voters thought alcohol consumption would be limited to inside restaurants.
“Drinking in public is wrong,” he said “I’ve talked to a lot of people that voted on the alcohol issue and they thought this would be in the restaurants only, not out on the streets. It’s just wrong. I checked with other counties, and they don’t allow that. It should not be allowed. We’ve already got enough trouble in this county. Our county has come a long way. I’m proud of our county and city. The sign doesn’t say Manchester Music Festival. People are mocking us, laughing at us. Year after year it’s been posted. People that stood up against the sign were mocked and put down.”
Davidson listed the following churches as supporting the group’s efforts to stop the festival: Horse Creek Baptist, Manchester Church of God, The Worship Center, Lighthouse, Manchester Gospel Mission, Liberty Church, Cross Mountain Church, House of Worship, City of Hope, The Pentecostals, Manchester Pentecostal, Island Creek Baptist, Burning Springs Church of God, Jack’s Branch Bible Church, Oneida Community, Community Church.
In closing, he questioned why MMF receives more funding from the Tourism Commission than other entities do.
Pastor Wesley Fugate spoke to the council about making a change.
“We want to make this the City of Hope and keep it the City of Hope,” he said. “I come here to beg you all, not to pass out demands, I come here to beg you all for somebody to make a motion tonight to vote on this thing, let’s get rid of it out of our city. Somebody said if you give people time, give them enough rope, they’ll hang themselves. Man, if they ain’t yet they ain’t getting’ hung. If this festival didn’t do it then what’s it going to be like on down the road?”
Fugate said no other town would allow this to happen.
“No other town would let them have something like this right in their city right in their Town Square,” Fugate said. “I beg one of you to make a motion to do away with it tonight. I know the mayor and city council can shut this down, I know that much.
I’m appealing for you all to do what’s right. We don’t want a fight. One council member told me this is evil vs. good.
It’s a black eye to our city and we need it done away with.”
Mayor James Ed Garrison told the group he appreciated their concerns and what they had to say but requested they speak with the Tourism Commission about the issue also.
“I’m not beating around the bush, this can be done, let’s see if we can change the festival,” the mayor said.
Pastor Davidson rebutted with, “the city should make a decision tonight though.”
Fugate added, “Can somebody make a motion tonight and somebody second and approve it?” In regard to shutting down the festival “I want somebody to make a motion please.”
Davidson added, “To start the process to shut it down.”
Jenna Jackson, city attorney for the Manchester, spoke about the creation of the Tourism Commission.
“The city passed the ordinances to fund it,” she said. “The mayor and council appoint the members, but they have no control over the Tourism Commission.”
Councilwoman Barbara White Colter added, “But we could have some control by saying our city is not going to do this then either the Tourism can do it or not do it. We do have that control.”
Fugate asked Colter to make that motion.
“But we don’t have the right to tell them what to do with their money,” she said. “But I feel like the Tourism Commission will listen to you.”
At that time a man standing in the doorway shouted, “We want something done tonight!”
Pastor Davidson added, “you all can do a motion tonight to not have it in the city.”
While attorney Jackson was speaking about the city ordinance, the crowd attempted to talk over her.
“They could make a motion to shut it down in our city,” Pastor Fugate said to the crowd.
“That would show we don’t have a lot of trust in our Tourism Commission and we have to have trust in the commission,” Colter said.
As the crowd drew louder, councilwoman Betty Meredith spoke up.
“Why don’t we all discuss this after you meet with Tourism,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to tell you. They’re good people. But they have got control.”
Fugate then asked, “Who runs the city?”
“No but they have part of it with this festival,” Meredith said.
Pastor Davidson then added, “You’re the one that appoints them. You have the power. Let’s make this decision tonight.”
Attorney Jackson intervened and told the crowd some to the things discussed were constitution matters.
“What you’re dealing with is a constitution issue,” she said. “We would need time to review all this.”
The same unidentified man from the crowd said, “What we’re dealing with is a city council that doesn’t want to do their duties.”
The mayor then asked the group again to speak with the Tourism Commission, gave them the date of the meeting.
“I understand what you all want to do,” he said. “But we have to do this the right, professional way. Go to that meeting then come back and meet with us. I applaud what you’re doing. But we need time to review our ordinances and look at all this.”
The answer was still not what the crowd wanted to hear as rumblings continued on making a decision at the meeting about the festival’s future.
Attorney Jackson then came with a voice of reason.
“Let me make a suggestion, kinda a middle ground suggestion,” she said. “What if somebody makes a motion the city form a committee to discuss the issue of MMF?”
Councilman Darnell Hipshire immediately made the motion.
At the closing of the discussion the mayor said, “Again, I ask you to please go to the Tourism Commission meeting and discuss this. Talk to them, we will check the ordinance and we can form this committee to look into this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.