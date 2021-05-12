31 counts on various charges were returned last week by the Clay grand jury.
-Paul White, 49, was indicted for wanton endangerment 1st and burglary 1st. On March 25, 2021, White allegedly threatened to kill Ashley White and “BW” and entered their residence armed with a deadly weapon.
-Joseph Bowling, 38, was indicted for poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon; no registration plates or receipts; failure to wear seatbelts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; persisten felony offender. Bowling allegedly committed these offenses on July 23, 2020.
-Jerriet Wagers, 36, allegedly entered the home of Cheryl Colson-Marcum on March 1, 2021 and committed criminal attempt to commit burglary 1st and assault 4th domestic violence.
-Timothy Byrd, 40, is accused of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd; possession of drug paraphernalia; and persistent felony offender 2nd. On March 17th Byrd allegedly possessed 13.5 grams of meth and was selling Suboxone.
-Teddy Madden, 54, was indicted for no tail lamps on vehicle; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence 4th offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to wear seatbelts; operating on a suspended license and failure to produce an insurance card.
-Aleisha Villarreal, 39, is indicted on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked license; improper windshield; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to produce an insurance card.
-Justin Baker, 23, faces indictment charges of assault 4th; arson 2nd; criminal mischief 1st. He allegedly knocked Mary Baker down and attempted to start a fire in a mobile home belonging to Darrell Wheeler and Chris Smith.
-Michael Paul Collins, 28, was indicted for criminal possession of a forged instrument when he attempted to pass a check at CMR Quickstop in the amount of $75.00.
