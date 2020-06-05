The Clay grand jury met Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and returned three indictments, one involving a murder.
-David Taylor, 26, was indicted for murder in the February 28, 2020 death of Carl Roberts on Lockard’s Creek. Taylor allegedly cut Roberts’ throat with a knife.
Taylor had previously been in jail before the murder of Roberts. According to court records, Taylor was released from jail on Friday morning, February 28th, on charges of criminal trespassing 1st, arson 3rd and arson 1st degree stemming from a fire he allegedly started in December. Court records show he was released due to “no action taken by a grand jury.”
-David A. Taylor, 48, was indicted for criminal trespassing 2nd degree, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and resisting arrest. Taylor allegedly entered the home of Commonwealth Attorney Gary Gregory on March 30, 2020.
-Joshua Shackelford, 35, was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property under $500. He allegedly took control of items belonging to Edward Rawlings.
