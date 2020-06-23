A plea agreement has been made in a federal drug case.
Floyd Dean Begley entered into a binding plea agreement with federal authorities over a 2019 drug bust that occurred in Laurel and Clay counties.
Begley, 42, of Leslie County, entered a plea to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine.
According to federal documents, Begley pled guilty to drug trafficking at the Baymont Inn in London in March 2019. A search revealed approximately 649 grams of meth, $10,870 in U.S. currency and two loaded Sig Sauer pistols along with drug paraphernalia.
Only weeks earlier, Begley was arrested in Clay and found with drugs and a large amount of weapons.
He agreed to a 180-month sentence and supervised release of five years. Begley will also be forfeiting the currency.
Sentence proceedings are set for Tuesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. in London Federal Court.
This marks the second guilty plea entered in the drug bust.
Linda Chenoa Sizemore, aka “Chi Chi” entered a plea on January 7th. Her formal sentencing will be set following Begley’s.
A third person in the investigation, Brian “Bad Hair” Hacker, has not entered a plea, according to court information filed.
