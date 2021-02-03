A former Clay County woman and her boyfriend have been charged with possession of nearly a half million dollars worth of methamphetne.
Amber Collins, 27, formerly of Manchester and Jonathan “Bud” Mackey, 31, of Lexington, were arrested in Callaway County Missouri for trafficking drugs, according to numerous media outlets.
The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department was called out at 1:40 a.m. to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with an investigation on I-70, east of Kingdom City.
The sheriff’s department used their K9 named Krieger to search the vehicle.
10 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $453,000 was located in the vehicle.
A large amount of cash was also seized in the arrests.
Many remember Mackey as a basketball star on the 2007 Scott County Sweet 16 championship team where he was named Most Valuable Player for the tournament. He committed to play college basketball at Indiana University. He never played for the Hoosiers and his promising career ended after repeated run-ins with the law.
