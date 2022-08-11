Charges of sexual misconduct with a minor have been levied by the Clay Grand Jury.
Ryan Hatfield, 33, of Belles Fork, has been indicted for sexual abuse 1st and sodomy 1st, according to the indictment.
Count One of the indictment accuses Hatfield of subjecting a child less than 12 years of age of inserting his penis in the child’s mouth.
Count two accuses of Hatfield of deviate sexual intercourse with the same child.
The police report in the case also states Hatfield took photos of the sexual acts.
