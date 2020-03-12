A Hector woman has died following a fire Monday morning at her home.
According to Lockard’s Creek Fire Chief Charles Weaver, Kim Henson, no age given, suffered severe injuries and was flown from the scene of a fire on Ky. 149 at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Another person, James Jackson, no age given, was also injured in the blaze.
Witnesses say black smoke started pouring out of a bedroom window in the small trailer located just off the highway.
Several vehicles traveling on Ky. 149 saw the smoke and stopped. They said Jackson was in the doorway of the home screaming for help. Neighbors responded and helped remove Henson from the burning trailer to a driveway across the road.
In only minutes after she was removed, the trailer was engulfed in flames. Rescue personnel reported that Henson was burned over 85% of her body.
Family members say she was transferred from the U.K. Medical Center to a Cincinnati burn unit where she passed away. A Gofund Me page has been created to help with her burial expense.
The Hal Rogers Parkway at the Clay-Leslie Industrial Park exit was shut down to fly Henson from the scene of the mid-day fire.
Arson investigators were called to the scene to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.