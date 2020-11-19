“I’ve never spoken to this man in my life.” Those were the words of Maranda Sizemore after a man attempted to break in her home and vandalized her vehicle.
The Paces Creek woman awoke last week to find windows and taillights busted out of her Chevrolet Camaro.
Sizemore, 28, says the person charged in the incident has stalked her for several years and she’s had to previously get an emergency protection order against him.
Jason Gilliam, 42, of Manchester, is now charged with stalking 1st degree, two counts of criminal mischief 1st, criminal trespassing 3rd and burglary 2nd, according to court records.
Sizemore said he also attempted to break into her home, and she went to her mother’s house to stay. She awoke to find the damage to her car. Approximately $8,000 worth of damage was done to the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Sheriff Clifton Jones.
Sizemore says Gilliam has been stalking her since she was 17 or 18-years-old while she worked at Little Caesar’s Pizza.
“He’s stalked me for over 10 years,” she said.
The situation turned serious and Sizemore took Gilliam to court in effort to make him stop, she says.
“I went to court about three years ago because he would follow me and actually followed me out of the Dollar Store,” she said. “I ran to my car and he hit the window, so I called the police.”
She says they went to court over the incident and he was told he’d serve 1-5 years if anymore contact was made.
“So, after that he didn’t bother me or contact me until about two weeks ago,” she said.
Gilliam has also been allegedly following Sizemore and sending her messages.
“His (Gilliam’s) family says he knows my work schedule and every vehicle my family drives,” she said. “This is just beyond a scary situation.”
Sizemore also shared a social media post from Austin Gilliam, a man that says Jason Gilliam is his uncle.
The post details domestic issue within the family involving Gilliam and alleges prior acts of stalking, terrorizing and harassing women through social media.
Jason Gilliam is currently lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash only bond.
