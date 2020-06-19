The City of Manchester received a University of Kentucky Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) grant for the downtown area. As a part of the grant, the City worked with the Clay County Historical Society to create large historic banners for several downtown buildings. “The Clay We Were” was chosen as a theme for the project and photographs were selected to reflect the building or area of downtown where each banner will be installed. The historical society will develop a description for each banner that can be accessed by using a Quick Recall (QR) code on the banner or in a brochure format. Banners will be installed beginning in late June through early July. Designs are by Kraemer Design & Productions of Cincinnati. Banners are being fabricated by Harlan Graphic Arts Services, also of Cincinnati.
The Lucas Hotel banner (15'w x 9'h) will be installed on the Main Street side of the Clay County Public Library. This block of property was the location of the Lucas Hotel where Rev. John Jay Dickey boarded in the late 1890s and wrote his famous Dickey Diary. The diary is considered one of the most comprehensive historical accounts of a place and its inhabitants by an eyewitness ever set to paper.
