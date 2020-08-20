Elliott Westberry is lucky to be alive. The 48-year-old Clay County man crawled over two miles through rocky terrain with several broken bonesx in his leg. His journey lasted over 48 hours before he finally made his way to a road and was found by motorists.
Westberry’s daughter, Sarah, told The Enterprise her father was in surgery Monday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center with a broken hip, tibia and ankle with one being a compound fracture.
“The doctor’s told me he’s lucky to be alive,” said the daughter. “They said he was very lucky to have made it out of those woods in one piece.”
Westberry’s leg was severely injured with an open wound and was infested by maggots essentially.
“They (maggots and flies) had set up in the wound,” she said. “They ate all the bacteria and kept him from getting an infection. They’re the only reason he’s getting to keep his leg.”
The elder Westberry’s ordeal started on Friday night off Sutton Branch in a place commonly known as Sutton’s Rock.
“He stopped at the edge of dark, roughly around 9 p.m., to check a mudhole and he ran out to try and see where he was cause he planned to go to the overlook but passed it up,” Sarah said. “When he was trying to see where he was it had gotten dark and he stepped onto a tree to try to see where he was, and it snapped, and he just fell and tumbled and tumbled he said.”
Westberry told his daughter the pain was excruciating.
“He said it hurt so bad he just screamed and thought how he wanted to live, he had to live, so he started crawling,” she said. “He passed out several times from exhaustion and crawled and passed out several more times.”
The terrain in the isolated area is lined with steep rock cliffs and thick underbrush. Plus, the man endured torrential rainstorms on Saturday and Sunday.
Westberry’s will to live was greater than his desire to give up. He endured the pain from his injuries, his horrible circumstances and crawled on his elbows at times fighting to stay alive.
Sarah said her father made his way to a creek finally.
“He then made his way through a cornfield after crawling through the creek,” she said. “He kept crawling and made his way to the road where he was found.”
Sarah and others started searching for her father in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
“We scoured those woods for the past 48 hours looking for him,” she said.
Westberry was set for surgery on Monday, according to Sarah.
“We are just thankful he’s alive,” she said.
