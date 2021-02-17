The county was slammed Monday night into Tuesday morning as rain combined with below freezing temperatures left a blanket of ice over everything.
The ice caused numerous trees to fall on power lines and left 63% of the county without power, according to Emergency Management Services assistant director Brian Jackson.
Local fire departments and county road crews worked through the night into Tuesday helping residents that had trees fall onto their homes, those seeking medical care and those seeking to move to a warmer location.
“Everybody is really pulling together and doing what they can to offer help,” Jackson said. “Fire Departments have been out all evening and night and continue to respond to calls for service. They are responding to fires, car accidents, EMS calls, downed power lines, traffic control, and assisting in whatever way needed to help.”
At noon Tuesday, over 4,000 customers on Jackson Energy in Clay County were without power. Due to the number, the warming shelter in downtown Manchester was opened and Jackson says other locations may be opened soon.
“With this large of a number without power and temperatures below freezing, we are working to open some more shelters throughout the county,” he said.
As the county tries to recover from this storm, the forecast calls for another one later in the week.
“We are monitoring another winter storm potentially hitting our county Wednesday-Friday. We strongly encourage you to be prepared for the possibility of power outages and hazardous conditions continuing with this event,” Jackson said. “People need to refill any medications, oxygen, medical equipment etc if needed to get through this event. Ensure you have an adequate heat source and propane tanks are replenished if needed.”
You can find more information about the shelters and how the county is combating the storm at .themanchesterenterprise.com.
