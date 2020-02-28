While prescription pills have dominated this area’s focus in the war on drugs, police say a more powerful drug is now in their sights-crystal methamphetamine.
Crystal meth, also known as ‘ice’ has landed in Manchester/Clay County and is becoming more prevalent than locally produced methamphetamine, according to sheriff Patrick Robinson.
“99% of what we are seeing on the streets is Mexican imported meth,” Robinson said. “It’s becoming a wide-spread issue, it’s cheap and the drug cartels are selling this in bulk.”
It almost sounds like a scene from the popular television series “Breaking Bad” with the mentioning of drug cartels and pure meth, but it’s a very real problem not only for Clay County, but all of Kentucky.
Cartels are using “super labs” to mass produce large quantities, which means the drug is cheaper, appealing to more and more appealing to users.
“This meth is not like what you’ve seen produced in Clay County and southeastern Kentucky before,” Robinson said. “The meth produced here is more of a yellowish, dingy look. This meth is as clear as ice, which is why it’s called crystal meth, due to its clarity.”
The clarity of this meth makes the drug extremely more powerful than anything ever produced in this area.
“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “It’s a very pure form of meth, much stronger than what’s ever been made locally that we can find. When people consume this, they become more violent than anything we’ve ever encountered.”
The sheriff says he’s seeing fewer makeshift labs and “homemade” meth because of how cheap the Mexican imported product is.
“It’s literally flooding this entire area, this isn’t just a Clay County problem, this is quickly becoming an issue every county in every state.”
The problem was first spotted in western Kentucky and has now made its way into eastern Kentucky.
“High purity cartel-produced meth has been flooding west Kentucky for several years,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, the top federal prosecutor for the western district of Kentucky, recently told the Louisville Courier-Journal.
He said his office is targeting “traffickers of this poison and offering a warning; unlike opiates which kill users and destroys families, meth is a drug of violence—it’s a public safety risk, and we all have a role to play in defeating this threat.”
The violence is also being seen right here in Clay County. Over the last several months meth related arrest reports have detailed the degree of hallucinations and violence associated with the arrests.
For example, on Friday night Priscilla Lovins, 33, of Gregory Branch, entered a local business and began arguing with store employees and became very disruptive, according to deputy sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard. Once Lovins went outside the business she attempted to run from the deputies, became combative and started fighting. When she was placed in the police cruiser, she attempted to kick out the windows. Lovins admitted to the deputy she had taken numerous amounts of ‘ice’.
Scenarios like this are becoming almost a daily occurrence with the alleged perpetrators being violent.
Not only is the safety of the officers at risk, the general public as well, according to Robinson.
“You can’t predict what people on crystal meth will do,” he said. “The hallucinations associated with crystal meth is extremely more powerful than anything we’ve seen before. They become out-of-control and extremely dangerous. The public needs to use extreme caution when dealing with someone acting erratic and call 911 immediately.”
Heather Gibson, vice-president of program services for The Healing Center of Louisville, agreed with the assessment of violence associated with the drug, in a recent article in the Courier-Journal.
“The problem with meth is that intoxication causes unpredictable behavior, paranoia, delusions, psychosis and is sometimes scary to people who don’t know what it looks like.”
Due to the high volume and cheaper prices, addicts are now turning to crystal meth over prescription pills.
Trent Baker, Public Information Officer for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, says crystal meth is now as big as the abuse of prescription pills.
“They are practically hand-in-hand about the same,” he said. “But the effect of what we deal with is much worse because the crystal meth users become insane. They hallucinate, become extremely combative and unpredictable compared to a prescription drug abuser where they are more in a ‘zombie-like’ state.”
Sheriff Robinson says everyone needs to become more aware of their surroundings in public and at their home.
“Public safety is our top priority and I’m encouraging everyone to use caution in public and at home,” he said. “This isn’t just a Clay County problem; this problem is occurring everywhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.