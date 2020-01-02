Thirty-six people were indicted last week by the Clay County Grand Jury on various charges.
-Clifford Morris, 65, was indicted for terroristic threatening 3rd and wanton endangerment 1st degree. In July, Morris intentionally hit a vehicle belonging to Glenna Hubbard on the Hal Rogers Parkway and caused an accident putting the lives of Kristen Swafford, Carly Shepherd and Peyton Shepherd in substantial danger of death or serious physical injury, according to the indictment.
-Melinda Johnson, 54, was indicted for no registration plates (two counts), failure to maintain insurance card, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants 4th or more offense and failure to wear seatbelts.
-Curtis Wayne Smith was indicted for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
-Angela Downey, 42, faces indictment charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure to produce an insurance card.
-Pamela Childers, 50, has seven charges of indictment; reckless driving, giving officer false name and address, operating a motor vehicle under the influence third offense, operating on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify address change.
-Five people were indicted in connection with the Garrard Holiness Church robbery in October. Joshua Jarvis, 29, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and burglary third degree. Jarvis, along with James Gilliam, 47, Albert Roark, 44, Christy Gilliam, 42 and Tracy Eversole, 43, were indicted for criminal complicity to commit burglary in the third degree of the church. Jarvis also faces two charges of forgery 2nd degree when he forged a check for $4,350 in the name of Onetta Hobbs and a $150 check in the name of J. Smith. Jarvis was also indicted for possession of a forged instrument 2nddegree he had 24 blank checks bearing the name of Garrard Holiness Church.
-Austin Jackson, 20, was indicted for assault 2nd, wanton endangerment 1st and unlawful imprisonment 1st. In August, he allegedly struck Whitney Hoskins causing her injury, cut her with a knife across the hand and choked her with a cord. On May 14, 2010, he allegedly restrained Hoskins with a cord around her neck.
-Christina Day, 34 and Raleigh Estep, 53, were indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, and receiving stolen property over $500. Day is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd.
-Jeremy Caldwell, 31, is indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, operating on a suspended license 1st and failure to produce insurance card. In a separate indictment he was charged with possession of marijuana, assault 1st, wanton endangerment 1st and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
-Bobby Sams, 52, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking and possession of burglar’s tools.
-Brandon Downey, 33, faces indictment charges of burglary 1st, theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempt to burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 2nd, persistent felony offender 2nd.
-Shannon Davidson, 40, was indicted for burglary 1st, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief 1st.
-Jerry Benge, 45, is charged with flagrant non-support for owing over $25,000 in child support.
-Bradley Gregory, 39, is indicted for assault 2nd for allegedly causing physical injury to Clarence Hubbard. Hubbard, 47, is also indicted for assault 2nd for stabbing Gregory.
-Gary Daniels, 32, and Jonathon Hoskins, 32, faces charges of burglary 1st and theft by unlawful taking for entering the home of Eddie Sherfield and taking various items.
-Timothy L. Stewart, 44, is charged with arson 2nd for allegedly starting a fire at the home of Candy Smith.
-Donald Short, 35, was indicted for flagrant non-support for owing $17,578 in child support.
-Charles Burton, 39, faces indictment charges of criminal mischief 1st and wanton endangerment 1st. He allegedly destroyed items belonging to Diane Salyers that including cutting up her clothes and putting an ax through her tv. He also allegedly pulled a pistol and threatened to kill her.
-Wesley Henson, 39 and Willie Henson, 40 were indicted on charges of burglary 1st, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief 1st.
-Jamie Messer, 41, Darrell Claxton, 53, George Messer, 60, Crystal Sizemore, 42, Justin Mann, 30, were indicted for criminal complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st.
-Britni Vires, 33, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance 3rd.
-Donald Martin was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
-Charles Hill was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance 1st, reckless driving, no insurance card and no opeartor’s license.
-Keith Lyttle, 37, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (two counts).
