Two eastern Kentucky men and a Tennessee doctor have been indicted for prescription drug scheme that flowed medication into the hands of Clay and Knox County residents, according to a federal grand jury.
Jeffrey Ghent, 58, of Manchester, Terry Prince, 53, of Barbourville and Dr. James J. Maccarone, an internist in Clarksville, Tennessee was indicted by a federal grand jury.
Ghent is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance two counts, according to the indictment. Prince was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance three counts.
Dr. Maccarone was indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
The indictment accuses Dr. Maccarone of prescribing Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Methadone, Benzodiazepines such as Alprazolam from his pain management clinic.
The indictment states, “Beginning at least in or about July 2016 and continuing through at least on or about November 2020, in the Eastern District of Kentucky and elsewhere, the three men, and others, known and unknown, to the grand jury, did conspire together and with others to knowingly and intentionally distribute and dispense controlled substances, to include Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, and Methadone schedule II controlled substances and certain Benzodiazepines, including Alprazolam, Schedule IV controlled substances…”
Upon conviction, the three men shall forfeit any property constituting or derived from the illegal distribution and sale of the prescription drugs, included but not limited to:
Bank Accounts:
•$24, 091.13 held in Planters Bank Free Business Checking Account
•$19,376.15 held in Regions Bank LIfeGreen Preferred Checking Account
•$160,719.10 held in Planters Bank Small Business Checking Account.
Real Property:
•751 Chesapeake Lane, No. 101, Clarksville, Tennessee 37040
License to Practice:
•Dr. Maccarone’s Tennessee medical license
More arrests in the case may be imminent as an unredacted indictment in the case remains under federal court seal.
According to the website ratemds.com, one reviewer implied it was well-known Dr. Maccarone was illegally prescribing pain medication and demanded his staff to collect a minimum of $3,000 per day from his pain management patients.
The review was allegedly left by a person that worked at the clinic.
Court records show Ghent is in federal custody and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Prince was arraigned on Friday and entered a not guilty plea to all charges. He has a jury trial set for June 8.
Dr. Maccarone will be arraigned on April 14th and made an initial appearance in court on April 1st.
Ghent appeared in court on April 2nd and was remanded to custody. In the order issued for his detention it was noted the following:
The defense presented the testimony of USPO Brittney Crisp, who authored the bond report, Defendant’s girlfriend, Pangie Smallwood, and his daughter-in-law, Kaitlynn Ghent. Officer Crisp verified the contents of the bond report, confirmed its recommendation of detention, and described the USPO’s general supervision capability. She added that it appears unlikely Defendant has the financial means to flee and has previously successfully completed parole.
Smallwood and Kaitlyn Ghent described Defendant as having stable family relationships and longtime residence, with strong family support. They both get along well with Defendant and described him as loving. They have not seen him high and have not known him to sell drugs. They’re familiar with his self-employment hauling cars and Smallwood said he works 5-7 hours per day.
The Court found the presumption was rebutted. The burden of production to rebut the statutory presumption is “relatively light.” United States v. Stone, 608 F. 3d 939, 947 (6th Cir. 2010). Even when rebutted, it does not disappear, but becomes “an evidentiary finding militating against release, to be weighed along with other evidence relevant to factors listed in § 3142(g).” United States v. Dominguez, 783 F.2d 702, 707 (7th Cir. 1986). The presumption retains evidentiary weight because of “Congress’s substantive judgment that particular classes of offenders should ordinarily be detained prior to trial.” Stone, 608 F.3d at 945.
The government’s exhibits indicate Defendant’s 2003 and 2004 drug trafficking convictions involved Lorcet and Lortab pills. Additionally, the government proffered that, during a post-Miranda interview, Defendant admitted he is known to sell pills, is not innocent, and “can buy anything off of bigtime drug dealers” in three counties.
Two components of Defendant’s history and characteristics compel detention. First, he committed felony drug trafficking in 2004 while on unsupervised probation. Although somewhat dated, this reflects drug-related recidivism risks despite supervision. Later, he was convicted of drug possession in 2014. Against this backdrop, Defendant declined to answer any questions about his substance abuse history during the bond interview. This leaves the Court unable to assess the extent of any addiction, assess the need for treatment, or accurately measure the risk of drug use or related trafficking. Without that ability, the Court finds that sufficient compliance with release conditions cannot be expected to reasonably assure safety.
