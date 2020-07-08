Four people were indicted over past due child support by the Clay Grand Jury.

-Brandi N. Gambrell, 39, faces two charges of flagrant non-support.  Gambrell is past due from February 2005 thru May 31, 2020 in the amount of $9,892.70.  The second charge is from July 1, 2009 thru May 31, 2020 in the amount of $27, 754.21 for a total of $37,646.91 in owed child support, according to the indictments.

-Timothy Martin, 31, is charged with flagrant non-support in the amount of $17,127.47 from March 2018 thru May 31, 2020.

-Donny Byrd, 31, allegedly owes from September 2017 thru May 31, 2020 in the amount of $7,392.00.

-Robert Spurlock, 30, is accused of owing from June 10, 2010 thru May 31, 2020 in the amount of $17,798.26.

