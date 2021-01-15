(Editor’s Note: Details of this case are explicit per the warrant of arrest.)
A Manchester man now faces four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree and four counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to a report filed by the Kentucky State Police
Cecil Jones, 63, of 30 Church Street, Apartment 39, was charged Tuesday and admitted to the crimes, according to the report filed by investigation trooper James Royal.
According to the warrant, over the past 12 months, Jones used Facebook Messenger to induce a minor for a “head job” or even a “hand job.” On another occasion he messaged the female juvenile and told her he would pay $20-$30 if she would give him a “head or hand job.”
Detective Royal says Jones admitted to both of these incidents.
On a separate occasion, Jones allegedly touched the female’s breast under her clothing. When questioned on this allegation, Jones responded, “It’s possible. I don’t remember.”
Jones also admitted to requesting another minor send him nude pictures of herself.
In a separate incident over the last 12 months, Jones engaged in an act of masturbation in the presence of a 15-year-old male. On the same occasion, Jones asked the juvenile if he could anally penetrate him while he masturbated. On another occasion, Jones was on a bed masturbating and asked the teen if he wanted to “help him out.” The teen admitted he “helped” Jones “whack off”. On a third occasion, the victim disclosed that Jones touched his penis and performed masturbation.
Detective Royal says Jones gave a confession to those allegations also.
Jones was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center and is awaiting arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.