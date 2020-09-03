For the first time in over 25 years a Clay County man has been named Chief District Engineer for District 11 in Manchester.
Chris Jones, a 17-year transportation cabinet employee, was appointed to the position that his late father Mike once held in the early 1990’s.
Secretary Jim Gray and State Highway Engineer James Ballinger made the announcement last week.
“I am pleased to make this appointment,” Secretary Gray said. “Chris brings many years of experience, having come up through the ranks, to this position of leadership in District 11.”
Jones said he was excited and thankful for the opportunity.
“I would like to thank Secretary Gray and the other Transportation Cabinet leadership for this opportunity,” Jones said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our talented and dedicated employees to provide safe and efficient highways throughout District 11.”
Jones is a native of Clay County and has spent his career in District 11, beginning as an Engineer in Training I in 2003. He has been a licensed professional engineer since 2009 and has been Transportation Engineer Supervisor in the D-11 Traffic Engineering and Permits Section since 2012.
He is a 2003 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He lives in Manchester with wife Elly and his young daughters Katherine and Caroline.
