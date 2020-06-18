One of the county’s oldest historical buildings may be getting a facelift in the very near future thanks to the Clay County Historical Society and Manchester Tourism Commission.
Historical society president Mike White asked the fiscal court for permission to work on the building during the court’s first in-person meeting Thursday since March. The court had not met in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
White asked the court for permission to paint the building, repair windows, add new landscaping and do other basic repairs to one of the county’s oldest landmarks.
“This is your (the court’s) building and we would like your permission to repair one of our true landmarks,” White said.
The court unanimously agreed as White presented them with an artist’s rendition of what the building would look like.
“Now that you’ve given us the permission, we will now work with the Manchester Tourism Commission for funding on this project,” White told the court.
Third district magistrate Hugh “Bulldog” Lunsford said he was 100% behind the project and that he may or may not have spent the night in the historical jail when he was a young boy, he told the court with a laugh.
