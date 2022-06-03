A three-hour stand-off on Huckleberry ended without incident Monday night for officers with the Kentucky State Police and Clay County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say Randolph Osentoski, 37, called 911 threatening to kill himself. When officers arrived at the scene around 7:24 p.m., in the small Burning Springs community, they discovered his fiancé, a juvenile female and an infant child were also inside the home.
They were also met with gunfire from Osentoski and threats he would ‘kill them.’
Officers and the 911 dispatcher stayed in contact with Osentoski for three hours negotiating his surrender.
At 10:21 p.m., Osentoski surrendered without incident.
He is charged with three counts wanton endangerment 1st (police officer); wanton endangerment 1st and three counts of terroristic threatening 3rd.
