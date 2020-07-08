For the third time this year, an Urban Creek man has been involved in a traffic accident.
David Tipton, 39, was arrested by sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Gabbard last week following a one-vehicle accident on Gray Fork. Emergency personnel were called to the scene, but Tipton had fled, police say.
Three weeks ago, Tipton was involved in an accident on Ky. 687 and fled the scene leaving a child and female in his truck.
In February, Tipton was involved in a head-on collision that claimed the life of two brothers.
Police say Tipton was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue that was traveling south and driving by Marshall McQueen. McQueen, 66, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Melvin McQueen, 63, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died from injuries received in the accident.
Last week Tipton was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.