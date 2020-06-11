An Urban Creek man involved in a fatality accident that claimed the lives of two brothers is in jail following a DUI-related traffic accident Saturday.
David Tipton, 39, was arrested by Clay Sheriff’s Deputy Coty Arnold on Hwy. 687. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he was told Tipton had fled the accident and was walking down the roadway left a child and female in the 2005 maroon GMC truck he was driving.
The deputy located Tipton and was told “I was not in an accident and I’ve been walking all day”, according to the citation.
Arnold said Tipton had visible blood shot eyes and was staggering. He took the man into custody and lodged him in the Clay County Detention Center on charges of DUI 2nd offense, operating a motor vehicle on suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and giving false information to an officer.
In February, Tipton was involved in a two-vehicle accident on north 421, just outside of Manchester, in a head-on crash.
Police say Tipton was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2012 gray Nissan Rogue that was traveling south and driving by Marshall McQueen. McQueen, 66, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Melvin McQueen, 63, was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died from injuries received in the accident.
Witnesses at the scene said Tipton’s vehicle nearly collided with other vehicles on the three-lane highway before the crash occurred.
Kentucky State Police say the accident is a pending investigation.
