Andrew Finley, a Manchester native and 2015 Visual Effects graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, was a member of the team that worked on the Academy Award®-winning film, Toy Story 4, which won Best Animated Feature at the 92nd annual Academy Awards Ceremony this past Sunday. Finley worked as a Shading Technical Director on the film.
SCAD students and alumni are fueling box office blockbusters and garnering critical acclaim, this year more than ever. In fact, 230 SCAD alumni contributed their talents to this year’s Academy Award-nominated films – a record amount. SCAD is the only university named by the Hollywood Reporter in all of its top entertainment rankings: film, performing arts/drama, production design, costume design and visual effects. Nearly one quarter of the alumni nominated graduated in the past four years. Furthermore, in a study of Spring 2018 SCAD graduates, 99 percent were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation.
“Our students work in an environment of collaboration where the classroom is a living model of the industry,” said Andra Reeve-Rabb, dean of the SCAD School of Entertainment Arts. “Cutting edge facilities, equipment and mentorship by Oscar winning professors elevate student experience and creative content. Unique to our university, students work on professional film sets in above and below the line roles in Savannah and Atlanta during their time at SCAD, making them ready to launch the moment they graduate!”
Andrew is a graduate of the Manchester Christian Academy and the son of Morris and Catherine Finley of Manchester.
Finley is a Technical Director for Disney’s Pixar division. He studied 3D animation and visual effects at Savannah College of Art and Design. He currently resides in Emeryville, California.
