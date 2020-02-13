Police are asking the public for their help in the disappearance of a 71-year-old missing Jackson County man.
Elijah Rader, of Annville, was last seen on Monday, February 3, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m. in London.
Police think Rader’s disappearance may have ties to Clay County. He was last seen driving a 2007 Hummer H3, which was later recovered in Florida.
Sources close to the case say Rader’s debit card was used in Clay County following his disappearance, but police refused to comment on the pending investigation.
Rader is also listed as a registered sex offender, according to the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry. Rader was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree in Jackson County along with rape 1st and sodomy 1st in Owsley County.
If you have any information contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 606-598-3471 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 606-287-7121.
