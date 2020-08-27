Sunday was supposed to be a fun day for Melanda Adams Sizemore and her teenage daughter Lydia. But that day turned dark fast as the two were shopping in Fayette Mall during a shooting that claimed one life and injured two others.
To make matters even worse, the shooting occurred literally right before their eyes and left 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr. dead.
Sizemore says she saw the teens arguing and it appeared one teen was harassing the other.
“I started to break the argument up and my daughter, Lydia, grabbed me and pulled me away,” she said. “At that time the person harassing was (Bottoms, Jr.) and videoing another teen.”
Sizemore said Xavier Harden was being harassed and tried to walk away but Bottoms, Jr. cornered him against the Bath and Body exit.
“Bottoms had his phone out videoing Harden and calling him names. We were standing maybe five-feet from Harden when he pulled his gun and started shooting,” she said.
Once the shooting began panic ensued.
“Of course, at the sound of gunfire people started running,” she said. “There was a woman that came to the victim and started performing CPR on him.”
Sizemore and her daughter hid behind a display then ran to the back of Bath and Body Works were an employee directed them to safety.
The two joined several others in the back of the store while waiting on police to arrive. Sizemore says she realized something when she saw an elderly lady and two girls crying.
“In the past I’d have reached over and hugged them,” she said. “But now all this COVID pandemic scare has trained our minds to use caution. I didn’t realize what an effect it had on me until now. That’s not who I am, I should have reacted differently and comforted them.”
They were later escorted out of the mall by officers.
Police charged 19-year-old Xavier Harden with murder in connection to the shooting and two counts of assault.
According to police, 18-year-old Nasir Lyons and 18-year-old Cion Townsend are both facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence. According to their citations, they were with the victim when he was shot and removed evidence from his body, Townsend’s arrest citation says he took two cell phones. Townsend was arrested running from the scene and Lyons was arrested later at his home.
Several days later Sizemore says the shock is just now wearing off.
Once the incident was over the adrenaline from what they witnessed left their body and the mother and daughter began to shake uncontrollably until they calmed down. It’s an ordeal they’ll never forget.
“I contacted police and gave our report,” she said. “The shock is just now wearing off. I just wanted out of there.”
Sizemore says she’s thankful her daughter pulled her away.
“The Lord protected us,” she said. “But I will never again leave home without other protection!”
