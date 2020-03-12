The case against a man that allegedly killed his uncle has been ordered to be heard by a grand jury.
District Judge Henria Lewis bound the case against David Taylor to the grand jury for possible indictment Monday morning during a preliminary hearing in district court.
Taylor, 26, of Manchester, is accused of killing his uncle Carl Roberts, 49, also of Manchester, on February 28th at a home on Hwy. 149 at Dark Hollow.
County attorney Joe White called for one witness in the case to give testimony.
Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department told the court a large hunting knife was found beside Roberts’ head at the scene.
Deputy Jones said the initial call came in as a fight in progress.
“When we got to the residence, we found David Taylor covered in blood, sitting in a chair,” Jones said. “We went behind the house and found the body of Carl Roberts. His throat had been cut and a large hunting knife was lying next to his head.”
Jones told the court there was no other visible injuries, such as stab wounds, to Roberts.
The deputy said they had no evidence of which party started the altercation.
Taylor’s attorney, Kristen Bailey, asked Jones if he saw any visible injuries on her client during his arrest and what was his state-of-mind.
“We did not interview him as he immediately asked for an attorney,” Jones said. “He gave us his name and address. He appeared to be a daze when we arrived at the scene. He (Taylor) had a cut to his neck.”
White asked Jones if there was anyone else home at the time of the incident.
“A Freda Jones was in the home and she said she didn’t see anything and was asleep,” Jones told the court.
The deputy said clothing was collected from both men as evidence, along with the knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon.
The court asked Jones who’s residence the incident occurred at. He said he wasn’t quite sure. Taylor spoke and said, “it was my grandpa’s house”. His attorney immediately advised him not to speak any further.
Jones said there was no evidence to show who started the altercation between the two family members.
County attorney White said he agreed with Judge Lewis’ ruling of turning the case over to the grand jury.
“She found probably cause and directed the case to go before the grand jury,” he said. “Taylor’s attorney also asked for a bond reduction, which we adamantly opposed to.”
Lewis did not grant the request and held the bond at $500,000 cash only.
The grand jury has 60 days to return an indictment against Taylor. If one is returned, he will appear in court for arraignment on May 4th.
The murder occurred only hours after Taylor had been released from jail that fateful morning.
According to court records, Taylor was released from jail on Friday morning, February 28th, on charges of criminal trespassing 1st, arson 3rd and arson 1st degree stemming from a fire he allegedly started in December. Court records show he was released due to “no action taken by a grand jury.”
