Not only did Jeremy Smith allegedly kill a veteran, a grand jury indictment accuses him of attempting to intimidate witnesses to cover up the crime.
Those are the allegations Smith, 37, faces after the grand jury returned a charge of murder and intimidating a witness in the death of Russell Knuckles in April.
Knuckles, 64, died as a result from an assault/robbery that occurred on Saturday, March 14 in the parking lot of a local business.
The sheriff says Knuckles was robbed and beaten with an undetermined amount of money taken from him.
Published reports say Knuckles family believes he was put in a vehicle and dumped out at another business at Garrard.
Emergency personnel were called, and Knuckles was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died on March 25th. Knuckles was a retired Army veteran and a retired truck driver.
According to the indictment, Smith committed the offense of murder on March 13th “when he physically assaulted with manifesting extreme indifference to human life, thereby wantonly engaging in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person (Knuckles)…”.
On March 14th, he allegedly committed the offense of intimidating a witness in a legal process when, “by the use of physical force and/or a threat directed to a person, Ruth Smith and Shawn Eversole, he believed to be a participant in the legal process they attempted to influence the testimony or opinion of Jeremy Smith.”
The case is being investigated by Sheriff’s Department Detective Jeff Kelsey.
