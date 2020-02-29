Murder charges highlight Monday’s Rule Day docket under Circuit Judge Hon. Oscar G. House.
-Gregory Lee Jackson: Jackson is set for a motion hearing on two charges of murder, burglary 1st, tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking/firearm. He is accused of killing his father and step-mother in December 2016.
-Alfred Derrick Francis: Francis is set for a pretrial conference hearing on a charge of murder. Francis faces the charge from an April 2019 traffic accident that claimed the life of J.D. Hacker.
-Clayton Dewayne Jackson: Jackson is set for a motion hearing on five charges of murder, arson 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking. He is accused of killing an entire family on Red Bird in 2004. Jackson allegedly killed Chris and Amanda Sturgill, of Roark. They were shot with arrows and Amanda’s body had been used to ignite a fire in their trailer. Their three children died of smoke inhalation. He also allegedly took a coal truck belonging to the Sturgill’s. Jackson served time in a Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley, West Virginia for possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun. His first trial in state court was moved from Leslie County to Clay County in 2011. He was found guilty of arson and murder in the deaths of the three children. The jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.
The jury could not agree on the other charges and did not return a verdict. In 2013 the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Jackson would get a new trial because a juror should have been removed. After serving time at the state Correctional Complex at LaGrange he has been returned to Clay County Detention Center for a re-trial.
-Joshua Shawn Morsch: A motion hearing is scheduled for Morsch on a 2012 charge of murder, robbery 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking/firearm. He is charged in the December 2012 death of 74-year-old Earl Woods. According to the indictment Morsch went to the home of 74-year-old Earl Woods Woods on Belles Fork Road on December 6 (2012) to rob him.
Woods, who was in a wheelchair, put up a fight, and Morsch then allegedly beat him on the head multiple times with a ball peen hammer before cutting his throat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.