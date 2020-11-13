A murder charge was levied by the grand jury in a shooting that claimed the life of a Horse Creek man on Labor Day.
Terry Wagers, 41, of Rocky Branch, was indicted on one count of murder in the shooting death of Johnny Lynn Curry. Wagers allegedly shot Curry, 37, of Manchester, multiple times on Labor Day.
According to police, the two men had exchanged words in a Facebook post over Curry’s girlfriend Brittany Smith, also of Manchester, the day before the shooting.
Wagers had a previous relationship with Smith, according to police.
The two men were seen arguing at the old Lockard’s Creek Fire Department location on South U.S. 421 and the junction of Ky. 149 around noon.
Following the shooting, Wagers drove to the Clay 911 center, turned himself and provided the murder weapon to police.
The grand jury also returned an indictment against Sampson Swafford, 33, of Manchester.
Sampson faces charges of assault 1st and burglary 2nd.
According to the indictment, Swafford assaulted Sill Arnett on August 7th causing him serious injury when he struck him with a brick. Swafford also allegedly entered the home of Arnett that same day and burglarized it.
-Lewis Day, 29, and Gary Banks 32, both of Manchester, were indicted for receiving stolen property over $500. The two men allegedly received tools valued at more than $500 on June 28, 2019.
-Michael Paul Collins, 28, of Manchester, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500. On May 1, 2019, Collins allegedly took control of a vehicle belonging to James Lester Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.