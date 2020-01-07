The family of Jimmy Mills will have to wait until the fall before the trial starts of the man accused of murdering their loved one in 2003.
A new trial for Brock Bowling, charged in the murder, is now set for September, following a hearing Monday in Clay Circuit Court.
Bowling was not in attendance at the hearing but was represented by his attorney Stephen Charles.
Bowling is charged with murder in the death of Jimmy Mills. Mills body was found in 2003 wrapped in a tablecloth, covered in a garbage bag and dumped in Big Double Creek Park. Evidence showed he was shot three times with a pistol at close range.
Eight people were charged in connection with killing him in a trailer and dumping the body. Tim Finley, Shannon Finley and Brock Bowling were convicted of his murder and tampering with physical evidence in 2005.
In 2007 the Supreme Court threw out the murder conviction of brothers Tim and Shannon Finley. The conviction of Bowling was returned to Clay County Circuit Court for a new trial. The Court upheld the convictions for tampering with physical evidence.
