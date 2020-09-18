The family of a Manchester man shot to death last week still can’t believe their loved one is gone.
Jimmy Curry, of Crawfish, father of Johnny Lynn Curry who was shot and killed on Labor Day, says he knows his son had a checkered past, but he had come such a long way and was turning his life around.
“I’ve had a lot of friends lose children and I never understood what they went through until now,” he said. “My heart is so broken, I’ve lost a mother, father, sister and brother, but this goes beyond any pain I could have ever imagined. I just feel wounded beyond healing right now.”
Curry, 37, of Manchester, was shot by Terry Wagers, 41, of Rocky Branch, after a dispute on social media near the junction of Ky. 149 and U.S. 421. Wagers is now facing a charge of murder.
Curry said his son was a recent graduate of New Hope Counseling and Recovery’s Intensive Outpatient Program and was doing exceptionally well in his recovery.
“He had been pretty straight for nine months,” he said. “He had a home, a grandbaby, a girlfriend and a family who supported him and loved him before this happened.”
Friends of Johnny Curry say that ‘he was one of a kind.’
His circle of support says that Johnny was a natural leader who would encourage, support and mentor others coming into recovery. His father says he would help anyone who needed anything, and people’s lives were better for having Johnny in it.
Johnny’s daughter Jadelynn said her father was so excited over his new granddaughter.
“We’re devastated right now,” she told a local news station. “We’re just trying to get through it with the help of my family, but it’s just so hard. He loved his family. He was striving to get a better relationship for his family, he was just truly an awesome person, he was working so hard on bettering himself.”
The Curry family said the outpouring of support they’ve received through this tragedy is just overwhelming.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for the calls, texts and kind words they’ve had to say about how Johnny impacted their life,” his father said. “It’s a hard time for us right now, I never imagined I’d be in this position. We just need everyone’s prayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.