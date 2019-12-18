A routine patrol by Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith led to the arrest of an Oneida man on numerous charges Thursday morning.
Smith says he was patrolling the Oneida community when a citizen stopped him at Newfound Road.
“He told me he had three people in his house on Ky. 1482 and he had called about it and nobody had responded yet,” Smith said. “He asked me to go to the residence and remove them, one being his daughter.”
One was also Jesse Bowling; a man Smith knew that had outstanding warrants against him.
As Smith drive to the house he met Ashley Frost, the man’s daughter, in the driveway.
The trooper checked Frost for warrants and found none. He entered the home and found Bowling asleep upstairs on a couch. Lying beside him was a Glock pistol.
“I moved the handgun away before waking him up,” Smith said. “I placed him in handcuffs due to knowing he had active warrants. I checked his name and date-of-birth and he had three active warrants. I ran the serial number on the gun, and it came back stolen out of Laurel County. I also remembered arresting him years ago and knew he was a convicted felon. He told me the handgun was his and Ashley Frost agreed.”
Bowling, 38, was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He had warrants outstanding for wanton endangerment 2nd and theft by unlawful taking. According to the warrant, Jimmy Jones Jr. wore out on April 1 in Clay County that Bowling took his wallet containing $900 and when he confronted him, he pulled a gun and shot in the air.
Bowling also had two failure to appear warrants on 15 traffic related charges, including leaving the scene of an accident.
