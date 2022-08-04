It’s not very often that a 911 call of a vehicle striking a semi head-on leads to no injuries. But luckily that’s exactly what happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway Tuesday morning.
Emergency personnel were dispatched four miles west of Manchester around 9 a.m. Reports indicated a vehicle had struck a semi-truck head-on.
When Clay County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead arrived, they couldn’t believe what they seen—all involved were walking around at the scene.
“A call like this never turns out with no injuries,” the chief deputy said. “All parties involved were extremely lucky, except for the woman that cause the accident.”
That woman, Patricia Sibert, 49, of Manchester, is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center facing a host of charges.
When the deputies arrived, they found Sibert acting erratically.
“We ran a check on Sibert and she came back driving DUI suspended,” Jones said.
Witnesses say Sibert’s vehicle was travelling west and struck the east-bound semi in the diesel tank and rear wheel. The wheel came off both vehicles and struck a third vehicle. Sibert’s vehicle ended up off the highway in a small field.
She is charged with Driving DUI suspended 1st; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and No Operators License.
