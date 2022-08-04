It’s not very often that a 911 call of a vehicle striking a semi head-on leads to no injuries.  But luckily that’s exactly what happened on the Hal Rogers Parkway Tuesday morning.

Deputy

Chief Deputy Clifton Jones gives Patricia Sibert a sobriety test following the crash on Hal Rogers Parkway.

Emergency personnel were dispatched four miles west of Manchester around 9 a.m.  Reports indicated a vehicle had struck a semi-truck head-on.

