Nearly 50% of the school systems enrollment have chosen to start the year virtually Superintendent William Sexton told board members Monday night at their meeting.
With an enrollment estimated at just a little over 3,000, the superintendent said approximately 1,200 students will start the first nine weeks of school virtually.
School was originally planned to start this week but was delayed until August 24th upon the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The delayed start allows districts to plan the virtual and in-person learning environments for the coming year, but the process is evolving daily, the superintendent said.
“With this many choosing to do virtual we feel social distancing in the classroom will be possible and may even enable us to allow the students to pull their mask down,” Sexton said.
The superintendent and his staff are providing each school principal the data of how many students will be virtual and in-person for each grade.
“Once we nail those numbers down, we can set classroom sizes and accommodate for social distancing,” he said.
The district will also be providing each student with a Chromebook for virtual learning at a cost of over half a million dollars.
The district is also required to develop a plan in case of a complete in-person shutdown within 24 hours.
“KDE has required each district to provide an emergency plan of shutdown,” he said. “We have ours ready if the need arises.”
Several school districts in Kentucky have decided to start their school year virtual only, such as the state’s two largest systems—Jefferson and Fayette counties.
After school activities
All after school activities such as sports and academic team competition are still undecided at this moment by most school districts.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has agreed (for now) to start high school and middle school sports practice on August 24th and the start of season competition on September 11th.
Superintendent Sexton says it’s still too early to determine what will happen when it comes to after school activities at the elementary level.
“We will do everything in our power to have an academic competition and sports season for our elementary schools if possible,” he said. “Obviously we won’t be able to start when school starts, but hopefully we can have something during our school year at some point.”
Each school district will be following the lead of the KHSAA on how they handle high school sports before starting elementary level activities.
