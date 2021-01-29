Plans are nearing the final stage of laying the groundwork for a new technology center and athletic fields on the campus of Clay County High School. This would be one of the biggest projects ever done in the history of the school system.
During Monday night’s board meeting, Travis Curry with Codell Construction and Rob Deel of JRA Architects displayed location plans for the new tech center, along with a baseball and softball field on the campus.
The new tech center would be “L” shaped and erected adjoining the front of the school.
Several sites were looked at for a new baseball and softball field as board members gave suggestions on improvements they’d like to see.
Earth work from constructing the two new fields will be used to fill in the future home of the tech center.
“These projects work hand-in-hand in making improvements to the facilities,” Deel told the board members.
The board also discussed razing the current Tiger Stadium bleachers, constructed in 1979, and relocating them on the opposite side of the field to make room for the new baseball field location.
The softball field would be located near the present football practice field.
For many years the grass at Tiger Stadium has been an on-going problem due to heavy usage from the high school, middle school and elementary programs. Board members requested a price for a new turf field to help solve the issue.
The football team would then be able to practice on the turf which would solve the issue of taking the practice field.
Funding for the athletic upgrades would come from the system’s contingency fund with the new technology center funded through bonding.
The board will meet again Monday night with the construction and architect firms to discuss finalization of the plans.
If approved, earthwork for the new fields would start as soon as possible.
Curry also told the members the construction at Manchester Elementary was progressing nicely.
“We are ahead of schedule on everything,” Curry, a native of Clay County said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.